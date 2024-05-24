Auroch Minerals Concludes Lucrative Lithium Rights Deal

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Auroch Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed the sale of 85% of its lithium rights in the Miriam Project, Western Australia, to Future Battery Minerals Limited, receiving A$1 million in cash, over 16 million shares, and up to 120 million performance rights. The deal allows Auroch to focus on its core nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold projects, retaining a 15% interest and free-carry on lithium exploration costs until the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, while maintaining full rights to base and precious metals at the Miriam Project.

For further insights into AU:FBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.