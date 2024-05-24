News & Insights

Auroch Minerals Concludes Lucrative Lithium Rights Deal

May 24, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Auroch Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed the sale of 85% of its lithium rights in the Miriam Project, Western Australia, to Future Battery Minerals Limited, receiving A$1 million in cash, over 16 million shares, and up to 120 million performance rights. The deal allows Auroch to focus on its core nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold projects, retaining a 15% interest and free-carry on lithium exploration costs until the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, while maintaining full rights to base and precious metals at the Miriam Project.

