Aurobindo Pharma Signs Deal To Develop & Commercialize COVAXX' COVID-19 Vaccine For India & UNICEF

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Aurobindo Pharma said it has obtained the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and sell US-based company COVAXX's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, UB-612, in India and to the United Nations Children's Fund or UNICEF agency, as well as non-exclusive rights in other select emerging and developing markets.

Aurobindo said it will manufacture the finished doses at its facilities in Hyderabad. Aurobindo has the capacity of manufacturing 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation and is building additional facilities to have a total capacity of nearly 480 million doses by June 2021.

COVAXX's UB-612 is the first multitope, synthetic peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in clinical trials and it utilizes normal refrigeration for distribution.

COVAXX is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate.

It is expected that phase 2/3 clinical trials by COVAXX to begin early the first-quarter of 2021 in Asia, Latin America and USA.

