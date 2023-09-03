Aurobindo Pharma INR1 (NSE:AUROPHARMA) Price Target Increased by 26.48% to 869.61

The average one-year price target for Aurobindo Pharma INR1 (NSE:AUROPHARMA) has been revised to 869.61 / share. This is an increase of 26.48% from the prior estimate of 687.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 530.25 to a high of 1,107.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from the latest reported closing price of 828.85 / share.

Aurobindo Pharma INR1 Maintains 0.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurobindo Pharma INR1. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUROPHARMA is 0.13%, an increase of 56.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 29,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,773K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 61.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,492K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,981K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 56.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,805K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 51.69% over the last quarter.

