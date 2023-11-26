Aurobindo Pharma INR1 (NSE:AUROPHARMA) Price Target Increased by 12.32% to 993.40

The average one-year price target for Aurobindo Pharma INR1 (NSE:AUROPHARMA) has been revised to 993.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.32% from the prior estimate of 884.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 530.25 to a high of 1,268.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1,032.60 / share.

Aurobindo Pharma INR1 Maintains 0.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurobindo Pharma INR1. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUROPHARMA is 0.14%, an increase of 20.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 29,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,704K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 20.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,529K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 27.08% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,679K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 6.35% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,372K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 23.09% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,721K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUROPHARMA by 18.30% over the last quarter.

