Aurizon Holdings Updates on Strategic Share Buy-Back

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 1,169,456 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 40 million. The buy-back program, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, continues to draw interest from investors observing market movements. This strategic move reflects Aurizon’s commitment to strengthening its financial position and benefiting its shareholders.

