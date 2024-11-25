Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that 404,105 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, has seen a total of 46,998,259 shares bought back since its inception. Investors in Aurizon Holdings may find this activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its current market valuation.
