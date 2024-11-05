Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting a purchase of 396,263 shares on the previous day. This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares, which has already seen a total buy-back of over 38 million shares. Investors are watching closely as the company continues to execute its buy-back plan.

