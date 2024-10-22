Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 32,758,113 ordinary shares bought back to date, including 546,862 shares purchased on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.