Aurizon Holdings Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 648,987 ordinary shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of over 31 million shares bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize capital management and enhance shareholder value.

