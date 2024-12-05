Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 980,858 ordinary shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital allocation. Investors may find this move indicative of Aurizon’s confidence in its current market valuation.

