Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that they repurchased 1,142,574 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to their total buy-back tally of 45,517,481 shares. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

