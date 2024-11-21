News & Insights

Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 21, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that they repurchased 1,142,574 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to their total buy-back tally of 45,517,481 shares. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

