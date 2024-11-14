Aurizon Holdings Updates on Director’s Securities Interest

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Andrew Harding adjusting his holdings in the company’s securities. This update comes as part of the regulatory requirements for transparency in director dealings, reflecting Harding’s involvement in the company’s long-term incentive plan.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.