Aurizon Holdings Updates on Director’s Securities Interest

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Andrew Harding adjusting his holdings in the company’s securities. This update comes as part of the regulatory requirements for transparency in director dealings, reflecting Harding’s involvement in the company’s long-term incentive plan.
