Dec 16 (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings AZJ.AX, Australia's largest rail freight operator, said on Friday it will sell its East Coast Rail business to Magnetic Rail Group for A$425 million ($284.71 million) in cash.

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)

