Aurizon Holdings Reports Progress on Buy-Back Strategy

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 338,204 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back a total of 46,660,055 securities to date, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

