Aurizon Holdings Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aurizon Holdings reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance provided in August. The Group expects total dividends to be between 19 cents and 20 cents per share. The Group said it will continue to look for opportunities to buy-back further shares at attractive prices.

"In our notice of meeting for the AGM last year we advised that, if I was re-elected, I did not intend to serve a full three-year term and was likely to retire at the end of 2025. The Board is currently considering internal and external candidates to succeed me, and we are making good progress. We expect to be in a position to make an announcement in coming months," Chairman, Tim Poole, said.

