Aurizon Holdings Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with over 35 million shares repurchased to date, including over 1 million shares bought back just yesterday. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

