Aurizon Holdings Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 5,529,986 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s efforts to incentivize and reward employees, potentially impacting its future performance and shareholder value.

