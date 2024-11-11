Aurizon Holdings Extends Share Buyback Amid Volume Changes

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings has announced an extension to its on-market share buyback program, increasing it by $100 million to a total potential size of $250 million. This move is supported by strong cash flows and recent litigation settlements, as the company also reports a rise in coal and network volumes, though bulk volumes have decreased due to lower bauxite/alumina and grain railings. Investors may find potential in Aurizon’s anticipated stronger performance in the second half of FY2025.

