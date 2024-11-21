Aurizon Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced a change in Director Samantha Tough’s interest, with the acquisition of 17,341 ordinary shares at $3.46 each, increasing her total holdings to 31,586 shares. This development may signal confidence in the company’s prospects and could catch the eye of investors observing insider activities.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.