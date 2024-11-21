News & Insights

Aurizon Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

November 21, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced a change in Director Samantha Tough’s interest, with the acquisition of 17,341 ordinary shares at $3.46 each, increasing her total holdings to 31,586 shares. This development may signal confidence in the company’s prospects and could catch the eye of investors observing insider activities.

