Aurizon Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced a change in Director Samantha Tough’s interest, with the acquisition of 17,341 ordinary shares at $3.46 each, increasing her total holdings to 31,586 shares. This development may signal confidence in the company’s prospects and could catch the eye of investors observing insider activities.
