Aurizon Holdings Director Increases Share Ownership

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Lyell Strambi acquiring an additional 5,730 ordinary shares at $3.47 each. This transaction highlights potential confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for stock market enthusiasts.

