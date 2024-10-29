Aurizon Holdings Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, acquiring 325,441 ordinary shares on the most recent day of trading. This move is part of a strategy to buy back shares, totaling 34,828,045 securities so far, potentially aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.