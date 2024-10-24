Aurizon Holdings Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 33,481,628 ordinary fully paid shares up until the previous day, with an additional 822,187 shares bought back on the last recorded trading day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

