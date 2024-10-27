News & Insights

Aurizon Holdings Continues Share Buy-Back Program

October 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 524,230 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to over 34 million since the initial notification in August 2024. Investors may find this move noteworthy as buy-backs can influence share value and reflect the company’s outlook on its current stock price.

