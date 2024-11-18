Aurizon Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

News & Insights

November 18, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a recent acquisition of 1,468,238 of its ordinary fully paid shares, bringing the total to over 42 million shares bought back. This move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to its investors. Such buy-back activities can indicate confidence in the company’s financial health, potentially making it an attractive option for investors.

