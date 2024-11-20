Aurizon Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd. continues its strategic on-market buy-back program, having repurchased 830,431 of its ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 44,687,050 shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
