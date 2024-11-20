Aurizon Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. continues its strategic on-market buy-back program, having repurchased 830,431 of its ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 44,687,050 shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.