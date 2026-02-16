Aurizon H1 Results Climb; Names Ian Wells CFO, Effective April 7

(RTTNews) - Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (QRNNF, AZJ.AX), an Australian freight rail transport company, reported Monday higher profit and revenues in the first half.

Separately, Aurizon announced the appointment of Ian Wells as Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy, effective April 7.

In Australia, the shares closed Monday's regular trading 7 percent higher at $3.8400.

The company noted that current Acting Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy, Gareth Long will transition to the role of Group Executive Enterprise Services.

Wells, an experienced global finance leader across the resources and infrastructure sectors, has operated across Australia, North America and Asian jurisdictions in senior executive roles.

Wells spent 13 years at Fortescue Metals Group Limited from 2010 to 2023, including five years as Group Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Fortescue, Wells served as Chief Financial Officer of Jemena Limited.

In the first half, Aurizon's net profit grew 16 percent to A$237 million from last year's A$205 million. Earnings per share grew 20 percent to 13.6 cents from 11.3 cents a year ago.

EBIT grew 15 percent year-over-year to A$525 million. Aurizon reported Group EBITDA of A$891 million, up 9% from last year's A$814 million.

The higher EBITDA was primarily attributable to growth in Bulk EBITDA, Coal EBITDA and Network EBITDA.

Total revenue and other income grew 4 percent to A$2.10 billion from A$2.02 billion last year.

The Aurizon Board has declared an interim dividend payment of 12.5 cents per share, 90% franked, which is 90% of Underlying NPAT. The dividend will be paid on March 25 to shareholders on the register at the record date of March 3.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.