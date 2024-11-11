Auris Minerals Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

Auris Minerals Ltd. (AU:AUR) has released an update.

Auris Minerals Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 12, 2024, were passed successfully. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Neville Bassett as a Director. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could influence investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

