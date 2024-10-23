Auris Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Auris Minerals Ltd. (AU:AUR) has released an update.

Auris Minerals Ltd has reported promising drilling results from its McLean Well prospect, revealing significant base metal and manganese mineralization. The company plans further drilling to explore the mineralized trend, which remains open along strike to the northeast. With a strategic focus on advancing high-quality targets in the Bryah Basin, Auris continues to assess new project opportunities to enhance its portfolio.

For further insights into AU:AUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.