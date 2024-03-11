News & Insights

Aurion To Review Rupert Resources' Offer To Acquire 70% B2Gold JV Interest

March 11, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V), a metals explorer, announced on Monday that it has received a notice from B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO), regarding an offer from Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.TO) to acquire B2Gold's 70 percent interest in the joint venture between B2Gold and Aurion, for C$102.8 million.

Aurion said that it is evaluating the notice and has until May 9 to decide whether it will exercise its right of first refusal or not.

The notice indicates that B2Gold and Rupert have entered into a letter deal in respect of the offer whereby, as consideration for the ownership interest, Rupert will issue to B2Gold 28,644,111 shares of Rupert, implying a total value of C$102.8 million.

The joint venture owns properties located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

