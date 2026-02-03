Aurion Resources (AIRRF) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 1.50

The average one-year price target for Aurion Resources (OTCPK:AIRRF) has been revised to $1.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $1.35 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.07 to a high of $1.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurion Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRRF is 0.73%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 18,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 10,638K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,475K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 400K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corundum Trust holds 156K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

