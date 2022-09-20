Aurinia's (AUPH) Oral Lupus Drug Lupkynis Gets European Approval

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH announced that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Lupkynis (voclosporin), an oral medicine for treating lupus nephritis (LN) in adults.

After the announcement of the European approval for Lupkynis, Aurinia's shares were up 4.66% during market hours on Sep 19.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The European marketing authorization comes after the company received a positive opinion in July 2022 from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), recommending approval of Lupkynis.

Lupkynis was approved by the FDA in the United States in January 2021.

Lupus Nephritis is a severe complication of the autoimmune disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Almost half of the population who are diagnosed with SLE generally go on to develop lupus nephritis. If not controlled properly, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible renal tissue damage.

The European approval was based on data from two studies, namely the phase III AURORA 1 study and also the AURORA 2 combination study, both of which evaluated voclosporin in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose corticosteroids. The study exhibited statistically superior complete renal response rates over 52 weeks in patients treated with voclosporin combination, compared to MMF and low-dose corticosteroids alone.

In December 2020, Aurinia collaborated with Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of Lupkynis (voclosporin) for LN, in Europe and Japan, per a deal signed in December 2020.

Pursuant to this agreement, upon the recent EU approval for Lupkynis, Aurinia will receive a $30 million milestone payment from Otsuka to be recognized in the ongoing quarter. The company is also eligible to receive further payments related to additional regulatory and reimbursement milestones, low double-digit royalties on future net sales of the drug and revenues for the supply of product to Otsuka under a cost-plus arrangement.

