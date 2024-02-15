News & Insights

Aurinia to stop development of immunotherapies after strategic review

February 15, 2024 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH.O will stop research and development on its immunotherapies to focus on its kidney disease drug Lupkynis after failing to attract a formal buyout offer, the company said on Thursday.

The Canada-based drugmaker said it had failed to attract a formal offer after it had embarked on a strategic review it launched at the end of June, confirming a Reuters report from earlier in the day.

Aurinia anticipates reducing employee headcount by at least 25% by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The company also initiated a share repurchase program of up to $150 million.

