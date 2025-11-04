Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Gains 7% After Q3 Revenue Beat & Raised Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) climbed 7.52% to $14.16, up $0.99, after it reported third-quarter 2025 results showing total revenue of $73.5 million - up 8 percent year-over-year and net product sales of its lupus-nephritis therapy LUPKYNIS at $70.6 million, up 27 percent year-over-year.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance for total revenue to a range of $275 million-$280 million and net product sales of $265 million-$270 million, citing growing demand following updated treatment guidelines.

On the day of the release, AUPH opened near $13.50, reached a high of $14.30, and closed at $14.16, with trading volume markedly above its average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $11.50 - $17.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.