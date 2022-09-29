Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 66% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 50% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 53%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 66% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:AUPH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

