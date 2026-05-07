Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.V) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.36 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $23.34 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $77.71 million from $62.47 million last year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.36 Mln. vs. $23.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $77.71 Mln vs. $62.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 315 M To $ 325 M

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