AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AUPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS ($AUPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $59,870,000, missing estimates of $61,143,390 by $-1,273,390.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AUPH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN TANG has made 3 purchases buying 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $10,822,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN L. SMITH sold 5,241 shares for an estimated $44,181

JEFFREY ALLEN BAILEY sold 4,557 shares for an estimated $38,415

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

