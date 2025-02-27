AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AUPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS ($AUPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $59,870,000, missing estimates of $61,143,390 by $-1,273,390.
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AUPH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN TANG has made 3 purchases buying 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $10,822,000 and 0 sales.
- KAREN L. SMITH sold 5,241 shares for an estimated $44,181
- JEFFREY ALLEN BAILEY sold 4,557 shares for an estimated $38,415
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,800,000 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,164,000
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,200,000 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,776,000
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,179,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,594,065
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,075,911 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,661,680
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 997,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,309,629
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 849,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,629,596
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 655,847 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,889,506
