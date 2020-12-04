Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AUPH

In trading on Friday, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.13, changing hands as high as $15.22 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $21.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.97.

