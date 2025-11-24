Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 949 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUPH's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AUPH has returned 74.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cardinal Health (CAH). The stock is up 77.1% year-to-date.

In Cardinal Health's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 144 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.1% this year, meaning that AUPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cardinal Health, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +13.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.