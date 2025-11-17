Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Price Target Increased by 34.15% to 16.03

The average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:AUPH) has been revised to $16.03 / share. This is an increase of 34.15% from the prior estimate of $11.95 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from the latest reported closing price of $15.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.08%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 77,125K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 11,330K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,030K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 12.23% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,374K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 68.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 264.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,986K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,486K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 40.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.