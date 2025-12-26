Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is one of 946 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUPH's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AUPH has returned about 81.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. This means that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Cardinal Health (CAH) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.5%.

The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health's current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, so AUPH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cardinal Health falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.3%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

