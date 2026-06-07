Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (AUPH) CEO Bought 815,000 Shares for $12.5 Million

Key Points

814,606 common shares acquired for a total transaction value of approximately $12.5 million, based on a weighted average price of $15.29 per share.

The purchase represents 6.66% of Kevin Tang’s total holdings prior to the transaction, with direct ownership unchanged at zero shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired indirectly through affiliated entities, specifically Tang Capital Partners, LP and related funds, with no direct purchases reported.

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Kevin Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), reported the purchase of 814,606 common shares across multiple transactions between May 29, 2026, and June 2, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 814,606 Transaction value ~$12.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,044,106 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.29).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for these share acquisitions?

All shares were acquired indirectly through a group of affiliated investment funds managed by Kevin Tang, with no directly held shares before or after the transaction.

All shares were acquired indirectly through a group of affiliated investment funds managed by Kevin Tang, with no directly held shares before or after the transaction. How does this transaction impact Tang’s overall ownership and future exposure?

While direct ownership remains at zero, Tang’s indirect holdings now total 13,044,106 shares, and he retains indirect exposure to an additional 10,000 shares via outstanding short put options, potentially increasing beneficial ownership if exercised.

While direct ownership remains at zero, Tang’s indirect holdings now total 13,044,106 shares, and he retains indirect exposure to an additional 10,000 shares via outstanding short put options, potentially increasing beneficial ownership if exercised. How does this purchase compare to Tang’s historical trading activity?

Since May of last year, Kevin Tang completed three purchases, with this latest transaction representing 6.66% of his total holdings and aligning with the recent pattern of periodic, multi-hundred-thousand-share acquisitions as capacity allowed.

Since May of last year, Kevin Tang completed three purchases, with this latest transaction representing 6.66% of his total holdings and aligning with the recent pattern of periodic, multi-hundred-thousand-share acquisitions as capacity allowed. What is the broader market context for this acquisition?

As of June 2, 2026, Aurinia shares closed at $15.29, up 93.3% over the past year.*

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-05) $15.84 Market capitalization $2.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $298.30 million 1-year price change 93.4%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 5, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Commercializes LUPKYNIS, an FDA-approved oral therapy for adult patients with active lupus nephritis, as its primary product and revenue source.

Operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on developing, marketing, and licensing therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs, including strategic partnerships such as with Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

Targets nephrologists, rheumatologists, and healthcare providers treating autoimmune diseases, with a core focus on the United States and international specialty markets.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in therapies for autoimmune diseases, with a primary focus on lupus nephritis. The company leverages its proprietary product LUPKYNIS and its collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat diseases with unmet medical need.

What this transaction means for investors

Tang’s large acquisition of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock occurred less than a week before the company reported positive news for its lead drug, Lupkynis. A new long-term analysis of a phase 3 trial supporting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Lupkynis shows that it lowered the risk of kidney-related events or death in patients with lupus nephritis by more than half.

Patients randomized to receive Lupkynis were 78% less likely to exhibit increasing levels of protein fragments in their urine, a signal of kidney damage.

Lupkynis sales got off to a slow start when the drug was first approved to treat lupus nephritis in 2021. Total sales surged 24% year over year to an annualized $310 million in the first quarter of 2026. With recently announced long-term results that show the sort of benefits that get the attention of physicians and their patients, sales of the treatment could rise past $1 billion annually in a few short years.

Aurinia is already profitable. First-quarter net income jumped 48% year over year to an annualized $137.6 million. With profits on the rise, following the CEO’s lead and increasing your Aurinia position seems like a smart move.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.