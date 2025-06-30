Aurinia Pharma Reports Positive Results From Phase 1 Single-ascending-dose Study Of Aritinercept

(RTTNews) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) announced positive results from a Phase 1 single-ascending-dose study of aritinercept, its dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor and a proliferation-inducing ligand. Single doses of aritinercept led to robust and long-lasting reductions in immunoglobulins. The study investigated aritinercept doses of 5 mg, 25 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg and placebo, administered by subcutaneous injection, in 61 healthy subjects.

Greg Keenan, Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia, said: "Based on today's positive results, which indicate robust and long-lasting pharmacodynamic effects supportive of once-monthly dosing, we plan to initiate clinical studies of aritinercept in at least two autoimmune diseases in the second half of this year."

