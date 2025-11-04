Markets

Aurinia Pharma Q3 Earnings Soar; Stock Up In Pre-market; Lifts Annual Outlook

November 04, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), a pharmaceutical company, Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company increased its revenue guidance for the fiscal 2025.

Aurinia stock is up by 3.19% in the premarket.

Quarterly earnings increased 119% to $31.6 million or $0.23 per share from $14.4 million or $0.10 per share of last year, on higher revenue.

On average, analysts were expecting $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue grew 8 percent to $73.5 million from $67.8 million of the previous year.

The Street view for revenue is $67.7 million.

For the full year the company now expects total revenue in the range of $275 million to $280 million. Previously, the revenue expectation was from $260 million to $270 million.

LUPKYNIS sales experienced continued momentum following last year's update to the American College of Rheumatology lupus nephritis treatment guidelines to recommend drugs like LUPKYNIS into first-line therapy to preserve kidney function, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, Aurinia shares are trading at $13.59, up 3.19% on the Nasdaq

