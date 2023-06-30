Aurinia Pharma Gains 15% In Premarket As It Explores Strategic Options Including Sale

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) are surging more than 15% in pre-market trade on Friday at $10.59.

Thursday, the company's Board revealed that it has started exploring strategic alternatives including a sale or merger of the company, among others.

JP Morgan is acting as the financial advisor in the process, the company said.

On Thursday, AUPH closed at $9.16, down 0.22%. It has traded in the range of $4.07 - $12.60 in the last 1 year.

