Aurinia Pharma Falls More Than 25%; Downtick Continues

(RTTNews) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are sliding more than 25 percent from the previous close, continuing a bearish trend in search of new support, after the company peaked to a five-year high by end of October. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $21.38, down 25.27 percent from the previous close of $28.47 on a volume of 9,604,248. The shares have traded in a range of $9.72-$33.97 on average volume of 4,431,581.

