Aurinia (AUPH) Up 11% on Issue of New Additional Lupkynis Patent

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock was up about 11% on Tuesday after the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a new and refined method-of-use patent for Lupkynis for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The newly issued patent corroborates the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of Aurinia’s currently marketed product, Lupkynis.

This patent serves the purpose of refining the method of using Lupkynis in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. This new and refined dosing, specified in the patent, is consistent with the FDA-approved product label for Lupkynis.

The coverage provided by the newly issued patent supplements Aurinia’s existing U.S. Patent for Lupkynis, which stands listed in the Orange Book of the FDA as an approved method of using the drug. The new patent is expected to provide Aurinia with an additional layer of patent protection for Lupkynis up to 2037. The company’s next step includes listing the newly issued patent in the FDA’s Orange Book.

Voclosporin, marketed in the United States and European Union (EU) as Lupkynis, is a calcineurin inhibitor used as an immunosuppressant in the treatment of lupus nephritis. In the United States, Lupkynis was approved by the FDA in January 2021 as the first-approved oral therapy for lupus nephritis. In EU, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Lupkynis as a treatment of the same indication as in the United States in September 2022.

Lupus nephritis is a serious complication associated with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. In the United States, approximately 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE among whom one-third are consequently diagnosed with lupus nephritis. Lupus nephritis can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney.

