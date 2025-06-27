Aurinia (AUPH) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $8.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributable to positive investor expectations for Lupkynis, the company’s sole marketed drug, which is approved for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN). Lupkynis sales increased 25% year over year to $60 million during the first quarter of 2025.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +800%. Revenues are expected to be $64.23 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aurinia, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AUPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Aurinia is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $74.33. CORT has returned -4.7% over the past month.

Corcept's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.23. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -28.1%. Corcept currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

