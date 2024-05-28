Auric Mining’s Lucrative Gold Campaign Success

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has reported a successful first gold campaign for 2024 at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, with 1,256 ounces sold at an impressive $3,549 per ounce, totaling $4.46 million in gross revenue. Despite a smaller yield due to rain, the company anticipates a robust year ahead, with a significant increase in production and an expected improvement in head grade. The next campaign is set to process approximately 145,000 tonnes of ore, with the joint venture partner aiming to double the annual production.

