Auric Mining Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. The decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Director John Utley, and approval of several incentive plans for directors. Detailed proxy and poll results underscored strong shareholder support for the proposed management actions.

