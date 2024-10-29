Auric Mining Rescinds Lithium Rights Purchase

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced the rescission of its purchase of the Lithium Rights at the Munda Gold Project from WIN Metals Ltd., with the $30,000 payment refunded. The cancellation resolves any potential disputes regarding lithium royalties with Estrella Resources. The acquisition of Nickel Rights remains unaffected and has been successfully completed.

